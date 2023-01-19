Skip to Content
Local Videos
By
Published 9:24 PM

Bill introduced in Salem would ban sales of flavored tobacco, inhalant products

A bill introduced in Salem would ban the sales of flavored tobacco or inhalant delivery products, including e-cigarettes and vapes, but the president of the Oregon Vape and Trade Association says responsible stores check IDs and work to prevent sales to minors.

The bill introduction comes on the heels of a new report by the American Cancer Society noting over 26,000 Oregonians will be diagnosed with cancer in 2023, and an estimated 8,400 will lose their lives to the disease. Smoking causes 30% of all cancer deaths in this country, the organization said.

Article Topic Follows: Local Videos

KTVZ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content