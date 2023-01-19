Bill introduced in Salem would ban sales of flavored tobacco, inhalant products

A bill introduced in Salem would ban the sales of flavored tobacco or inhalant delivery products, including e-cigarettes and vapes, but the president of the Oregon Vape and Trade Association says responsible stores check IDs and work to prevent sales to minors.

The bill introduction comes on the heels of a new report by the American Cancer Society noting over 26,000 Oregonians will be diagnosed with cancer in 2023, and an estimated 8,400 will lose their lives to the disease. Smoking causes 30% of all cancer deaths in this country, the organization said.