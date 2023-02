Scouts and Future Farmers of America students were on the Deschutes River on this Presidents Day holiday to check on mallard nesting in the Old Mill District -- and got the first recent evidence they are being used.

Matt Degenhardt is the evening weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Matt here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.