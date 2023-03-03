Big changes coming to Barrio in downtown Bend
The owners of Barrio, a Latin fusion eatery in downtown Bend, will be closing it soon, to split the business in half, creating two spaces -- Bar Rio and Bodega.
The owners of Barrio, a Latin fusion eatery in downtown Bend, will be closing it soon, to split the business in half, creating two spaces -- Bar Rio and Bodega.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.