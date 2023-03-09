Central Oregon Sportsmen’s Show kicks off in Redmond
The Central Oregon Sportsmen's Show got underway Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond.
The Central Oregon Sportsmen's Show got underway Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.