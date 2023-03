The Central Oregon Sportsmen's Show is back, and bigger and better than ever! And then there's the grand opening of The Jug Rock Gym, Redmond's hot new climbing spot! See plenty more to get out and do this weekend at https://events.ktvz.com !

Patrick Priest is a multimedia journalist and Sunrise Co-Anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Patrick here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.