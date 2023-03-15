Kids skate free in Bend on Camp Fire’s ‘Absolutely Incredible Kid Day’
Camp Fire Central Oregon is celebrating its 113th birthday and 'Absolutely Incredible Kid Day' with free ice skating for kids Thursday at The Pavilion in Bend.
