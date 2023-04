The Humane Society of Central Oregon has taken in 17 dogs in one day. The dogs came from a La Pine woman who attempted to start her own rescue program but became overwhelmed. The Human Society says the dogs were not surrendered to them, but given up as the result of a welfare check.

