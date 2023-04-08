Skip to Content
Local Videos
By
today at 6:47 PM
Published 6:30 PM

‘Rascal Rodeo’ returns to Redmond during High Desert Stampede

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While the High Desert Stampede was underway at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond, it kicked off on Saturday with the Rascal Rodeo.

From 10 a.m. to noon, the Rascal Rodeo provided people of all ages with physical and developmental challenges a chance to experience rodeo activities in a modified environment, such as mechanical bull riding, milking fake cows, and getting to lasso ponies.

KTVZ asked Rascal Rodeo host J.J. Harrison how it felt to host the event, with Harrison explaining, "We find the abilities in people with disabilities, and it focuses on the abilities they have, and that's what's really cool about it."

While the event has since ended, you can visit the Rascal Rodeo's website for more information from this year's rodeo, as well as previous events.

Article Topic Follows: Local Videos
Author Profile Photo

Blake Mayfield

Blake Mayfield is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content