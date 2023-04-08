‘Rascal Rodeo’ returns to Redmond during High Desert Stampede

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While the High Desert Stampede was underway at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond, it kicked off on Saturday with the Rascal Rodeo.

From 10 a.m. to noon, the Rascal Rodeo provided people of all ages with physical and developmental challenges a chance to experience rodeo activities in a modified environment, such as mechanical bull riding, milking fake cows, and getting to lasso ponies.

KTVZ asked Rascal Rodeo host J.J. Harrison how it felt to host the event, with Harrison explaining, "We find the abilities in people with disabilities, and it focuses on the abilities they have, and that's what's really cool about it."

While the event has since ended, you can visit the Rascal Rodeo's website for more information from this year's rodeo, as well as previous events.