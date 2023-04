BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Police held a prescription drug take-back event on Saturday morning. They were part of a nationwide day to safely and conveniently dispose of prescription drugs. It was a drive-through where you could drop off your old or unused medications. The event ensures they are taken for safe disposal for you, others and the environment.

