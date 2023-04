Hundreds of runners lined up early Saturday morning for the 33rd annual Salmon Run at the Athletic Club of Bend. It was a jump-start to the race season in Central Oregon. People geared up for either a 5K, 10K or a half-marathon course. Not only did they get some healthy exercise, they got a gorgeous view of the Deschutes River.

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.