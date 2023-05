Commute Options of Bend is holding its 'Walk & Roll Challenge' for students who can win prizes for logging their walks or bike rides to school. Adults can also turn in their car-free trips to win their own rewards through Get There Oregon .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.