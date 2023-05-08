New Bend international market offers food trip around the globe
The Bendite International Market, which opened recently on SW Century Drive, has a wide array of imported food items to sample, and some domestic ones as well.
The Bendite International Market, which opened recently on SW Century Drive, has a wide array of imported food items to sample, and some domestic ones as well.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.