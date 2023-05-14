Kids, parents enjoy Mother’s Day fun at SELCO Kids’ Mini-Pole Pedal Paddle

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Saturday was the big day in Bend for the Pole Pedal Paddle , enjoyed by thousands. On Sunday, which also happened to be Mother's Day, it was all about the kids, competing in the SELCO Mini PPP , held at Seventh Mountain Resort. Youngsters got to let all their energy out, racing through a variety of obstacle courses, going up and over walls and jumping from block to block. There were 18 heats for the teams of six.

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.