Kids, parents enjoy Mother’s Day fun at SELCO Kids’ Mini-Pole Pedal Paddle
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Saturday was the big day in Bend for the Pole Pedal Paddle, enjoyed by thousands. On Sunday, which also happened to be Mother's Day, it was all about the kids, competing in the SELCO Mini PPP, held at Seventh Mountain Resort. Youngsters got to let all their energy out, racing through a variety of obstacle courses, going up and over walls and jumping from block to block. There were 18 heats for the teams of six.