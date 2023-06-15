Coast Guard rescues injured dog that fell 300 feet down a cliff along the Oregon Coast

A Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued a German shepherd that fell 300 feet down a cliff at Ecola State Park, landing in a remote section of the beach that could only be reached by rappelling down the cliff or by air. The Air Station Astoria MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew was able to hoist the dog to the owner in the park parking lot. The owner of the dog said after a visit to the emergency vet his pup is doing just fine. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Diolanda Caballero)

