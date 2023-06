Saxon's Fine Jewelers at the Old Mill District in Bend is celebrating their 40th anniversary. To commemorate the milestone, it decided to bring back its favorite diamond cutter from Los Angeles. People had the opportunity Saturday to see a diamond cutter grind and sand a diamond. The event also helped raise money for the nonprofit Saving Grace.

