Mt. Bachelor Kennel Club Dog Show draws hundreds of competitors to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds
More than 700 dogs and their owners participated in a three day-event showcasing their canine skills at the Mt, Bachelor Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Show. The American Kennel Club event showcased all breeds of dogs for the shows and trials. There were samoyeds, corgis, poodles, and yorkies. It was the last day on Sunday for handlers to show off their dogs in conformation, obedience and agility competitions.