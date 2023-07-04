Bend’s dazzling Pilot Butte fireworks show lives up to colorful billing
The providers of Bend's Pilot Butte Fourth of July fireworks show promised a bigger than ever display, and it definitely offered plenty to enjoy.
The providers of Bend's Pilot Butte Fourth of July fireworks show promised a bigger than ever display, and it definitely offered plenty to enjoy.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.