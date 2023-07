It was a beautiful sunny day for getting active on Saturday. The Central Oregon nonprofit Destination Rehab held its fifth annual SOAR at the Bend Pavilion. It's an activity day for adults with disabilities to do wellness, sport and outdoor activities. Participants may have conditions such as Parkinson's disease or cerebral palsy. There was table tennis, rock climbing, and pickleball for people to partake in.

