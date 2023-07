The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative held its third statewide Hidden Bottle Hunt this week. An eleven-year-old Bend boy and his mom discovered the third bottle out of six hidden bottles. The pair found it on Saturday at the Peter Skene Ogden Scenic Viewpoint north of Redmond.

