Bend’s Flashback Cruz attracts hundreds to admire wide array of classic cars

It was another blast from the past for the Flashback Cruz this year. The event took place at the Church of the Cascades in Bend. Hundreds of people were there to soak up the last day on Saturday. There were more than 200 classic cars in the parking lot, from Mustangs to VW's. People also got to take part in a raffle, listen to classic music and sample the selection of food trucks. Proceeds from the event will go to Central Oregon veterans.

