Skip to Content
Local Videos

FairWell Music Festival celebrates more than 36 performances over 3 days at Redmond Fairgrounds

By
Published 6:21 PM

In Redmond, thousands of people were dressed in their cowboy boots and hats on Saturday, ready for Day 2 of the FairWell Music Festival. It's a new three-day music festival featuring more than 36 performances across three stages, including some big-name performers like Willie Nelson. The festival highlights folk, blues, rock and country music. All bags are searched before entry; small clutch purses and fanny packs are allowed. You can also bring hydration packs to keep you hydrated on  these hot days. 

Article Topic Follows: Local Videos

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content