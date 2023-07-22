FairWell Music Festival celebrates more than 36 performances over 3 days at Redmond Fairgrounds
In Redmond, thousands of people were dressed in their cowboy boots and hats on Saturday, ready for Day 2 of the FairWell Music Festival. It's a new three-day music festival featuring more than 36 performances across three stages, including some big-name performers like Willie Nelson. The festival highlights folk, blues, rock and country music. All bags are searched before entry; small clutch purses and fanny packs are allowed. You can also bring hydration packs to keep you hydrated on these hot days.