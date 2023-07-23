Bend Pearl Harbor survivor Dick Higgins turns 102 on Monday, celebrated by community with a parade
Central Oregon's oldest Pearl Harbor survivor is turning 102 years young Monday, and there was a big birthday parade in Bend Sunday afternoon to celebrate Dick Higgins' birthday, ahead of the big day. Dozens of people in their cars and on their motorcycles began their birthday parade at High Desert Middle School. The procession ended at Higgins' home, where there was a huge, colorful balloon arch paired with 102 balloons. The gathering then sang happy birthday to Higgins and the Oregon Veterans Motorcycles Association honored him with a salute.