Jefferson County restaurants’ ‘Dine-Out,’ raises money for Madras Community Food Pantry

The Jefferson County community came together last month to raise money for a good cause. The great Madras Community Dine-Out was an all day event, and has topped its fundraising goal. Nearly thirty restaurants participated, and most have made donations. People dined in at one of the participating restaurants, where a portion of the money was donated to the Madras Community Food Pantry. Along with Madras restaurants, others took part in Warm Springs, Metolius and Culver. The fund-raising goal was $6,000. So far, more than $7,000 have been raised.

