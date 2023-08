Sunday was the third and final day of Redmond's Music and Arts Festival at the High Desert Music Hall . There was a chance to shop for jewelry, art and partake in an arts and crafts table, as well as listen to live classical and jazz music. As with many High Desert events, there were also food trucks to enjoy in the area. The Redmond Music and Art Festival was free to the public.

