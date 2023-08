General Duffy's Waterhole in Redmond is thanking the community for stepping up and helping them raise over $10,000 for Lahaina fire victims at Sunday's event, along with a roughly equal value of donated items that filled two large boats and will be shipped to their Maui "Ohana."

