Senator Jeff Merkley made an appearance in Central Oregon Saturday to visit new homes in a Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity project. Merkley took a tour of one of their developments in southeast Bend that he helped receive federal funding. At the site, the senator, Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler and future homeowners got a tour of the 12 new townhomes being built

