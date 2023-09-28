Show Us Your Garden: Beauty reigns as autumn arrives
Eric Oren visits the autumn colors at Pioneer Park as we share our last Show Us Your Garden collection of the year - thanks for all the great gardens and submissions!
Eric Oren visits the autumn colors at Pioneer Park as we share our last Show Us Your Garden collection of the year - thanks for all the great gardens and submissions!
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.