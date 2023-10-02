Skip to Content
Well-known Bend cyclist, Tour des Chutes founder Gary Bonacker passes away

Friends remember Gary Bonacker
Passionate Bend cyclist Gary Bonacker passed away last Thursday after battling cancer for 20 years and founding a very successful fund-raising race. He was 70.

Bonacker is remembered for his deep involvement in the area's cycling community, and for founding the annual Tour des Chutes ride, to raise money for cancer research. It raised more than $1.25 million over 17 years.

We talked Monday with some of the people who knew him best.

An online memorial for Bonacker has been created here: https://memorialsource.com/memorial/gary-a-bonacker

