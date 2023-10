Dozens of Bend-La Pine Schools teachers and their supporters rallied at the district's headquarters Monday as contract negotiations resumed on issues including pay and class size. The district says it has a limited budget and that the two sides are still far apart. Talks are scheduled to resume Oct. 30th.

