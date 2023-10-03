SE Bend Cascades East Transit riders welcome new bus Route 9
Cascades East Transit has launched a new bus route in growing southeast Bend. Our Dylan Anderman climbed aboard Route 9 and found plenty of support, including the driver.
Cascades East Transit has launched a new bus route in growing southeast Bend. Our Dylan Anderman climbed aboard Route 9 and found plenty of support, including the driver.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.