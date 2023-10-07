Redmond’s BrightSide Animal Center holds ‘Great Catsby’ fundraiser to celebrate the Roaring ’20s
At Gompers Distillery in Redmond, there was an inaugural fundraiser Saturday called the "Great Catsby" for the BrightSide Animal Center. You were able to dress to impress like Gatsby and Daisy, soaking in the Roaring '20s! And if you were feeling the luck of the draw, you could have tried your hand at the casino games. There was also a photo booth to capture the night, as well as a live and silent auction.