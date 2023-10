Bola Gbadebo brings us some of the things worth checking out this weekend, from the 2023 Walk Like MADD Oregon Saturday morning at Alpenglow Park to the Sunriver Resort eclipse viewing party and the Historical Haunts of Downtown Bend. Plenty more at http://events.ktvz.com .

