Inspire Bend has repainted and redecorated the teacher’s lounge at Bear Creek Elementary and two rooms at the KIDS Center. It plans a similar renovation project at Saving Grace next year and is seeking more projects as it aims to "help the environments of the people that are helping the community.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.