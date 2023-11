It was 77th annual Lord's Acre Day at the Powell Butte Christian Church on Saturday. Families came ready to take part in 5K and a 10K race, grab some delicious pie -- cream or fruit. For knick-knacks and crafts, you could venture into the country store, which was followed by an auction and a concert. There was plenty to choose from at the barbecue, including beef, lamb and ham.

