The family that brought McDonald's to Bend a half-century ago is still behind the counter, and celebrated the golden anniversary of the Golden Arches on the High Desert Monday with 50-cent cheeseburgers for a few hours.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.