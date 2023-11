To mark the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, the High Desert Museum has opened a new exhibit, "Endangered in the High Desert." It features a number of plants and animals that have been impacted by the act. Visitors can open panels to learn more about a species and their habitat.

