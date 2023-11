The Redmond Walmart Supercenter, like many stores, will open early on Black Friday, at 6 a.m., for holiday bargain-hunters, and offers Plus members early access to online deals. There's also 2 hours daily of calmer, quieter 'sensory-friendly' in-store shopping.

