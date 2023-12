Mike Sipe, chair of this year's Bend Christmas Parade, paid a visit Friday morning to NewsChannel 21 at Sunrise to sit down with Bola Gbadebo and talk about what's on tap starting Saturday at noon. Please say hi to us as our crew walks and rolls by!

Bola Gbadebo is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bola here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.