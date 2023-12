When you're in Redmond there's a new option downtown for grabbing a sweet treat. The frozen yogurt shop - Cuppa Yo - just opened this week. Popular flavors at cuppa yo include; almond milk, eggnog, alpine vanilla, and dark chocolate.

