USPS rings in the holidays with Operation Santa; you can adopt a letter to Santa through longtime program

The US Postal Service will be helping families in need this holiday season -- with your help. USPS has been helping families through Operation Santa for more than 100 years. The gift-giving program relies on random acts of kindness. The program is open to children and families who write letters requesting assistance. They can be addressed to the USPS Operation Santa program. You can now adopt a letter written to Santa by going to USPSOperationSanta.com .

