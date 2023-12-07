COCC automotive students donate car to Council on Aging for Meals on Wheels program

Central Oregon Community College automotive students passed along a set of keys on Thursday, donating a car to the Council on Aging of Central Oregon's Meals on Wheels program. COCC received the 2016 Ford Edge SUV donated by a community member, along with a private donor donating a new engine. Two students helped install the new motor and get the car running. The students got to practice their skills while installing the new engine.

