Airports’ Real ID driver license requirement delayed to May 2025
The COVID pandemic pushed back the Real ID driver license requirement for air travel several times. It's now set for May of 2025.
The COVID pandemic pushed back the Real ID driver license requirement for air travel several times. It's now set for May of 2025.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.