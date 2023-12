'The Longest Night,' a 33-year Winter Solstice tradition that has come to Central Oregon in recent years, brought together members of the Redmond community Thursday to commemorate Homeless Persons Memorial Day, honoring those who have passed over the past year without a place to call home, Matthew Draxton reports

