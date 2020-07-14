Sunny, warm and dry!

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay clear and lows will be in the low 40s to low 50s Tuesday night.

This fair air flow will keep our skies sunny Wednesday and Thursday, when our highs reach the low 90s. A high pressure center will gradually make its way in our direction.

We may see a thin cloud or two Friday and Saturday, but there will be no threat of any showers. Sunny skies will stay with us going into next week. Average temperatures Friday and Saturday will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s Sunday and Monday.