Slide closes Historic Columbia River Highway near Multnomah Falls

Flood watch in effect in NW Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Historic Columbia River Highway was closed in both directions a mile west of Multnomah Falls on Sunday due to a debris slide from heavy rainfall feeding Mosquito Springs Creek, ODOT reported.

The highway will be closed at least until some time Monday, the agency said.

About 70 cubic yards of material had blocked the highway by 4 a.m. Sunday between Angel’s Rest and Multnomah Falls. There is a potential for more debris from Mosquito Springs Creek to reach the highway, as heavy rain overnight continued into Sunday, ODOT said.

A flood watch remains in effect through Sunday evening for most of Northwest Oregon, according to the National Weather Service. Moderate to heavy rain will continue through Sunday afternoon and become less heavy Sunday evening.

Excessive rainfall can lead to flooding of rivers and small streams, such as Mosquito Springs Creek, the Weather Service said. Landslides and debris flows are possible during this level of flood event.