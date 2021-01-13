From windy to calm

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Winds will be much lighter Wednesday night up to 10 mph out of the southeast. With partly cloudy skies overnight, lows will range from the high 20s to the low 30s.

It's looking like we will stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the rest of the week, the weekend ahead and into next week.

We have a very slight chance for showers on Friday.

We are also looking at unseasonably warm temperatures, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and lows in the mid 20s to low 30s.

