Weather

Good morning and Happy Friday Central Oregon!

It will be another warm day for us. Temperatures should be in the high 40s and low 50s with mostly clear skies.

Madras and Prineville will see small chances for some rain at about 25 percent.

Wind speeds will be fairly calm throughout the day at about 5 to 10 mph.

Today's conditions will be similar to what we will see all of this weekend.