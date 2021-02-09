Winter storm watch issued for cold, potent snowstorm due to move into High Desert

Weather

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The biggest bout of winter weather yet is poised to move into Oregon and the High Desert later this week, as the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for noon Thursday through Friday night, with plenty of snow and bitterly cold temperatures expected.

The NWS in Pendleton said a warm front will lift north Thursday and stall over the region into Friday and "will produce some substantial snowfall over Central Oregon" -- as in 4-10 inches of total snow accumulations, if not more in some areas.

"The hazardous conditions could impact travel," forecasters said. "Plan on slippery road conditions."

NewsChannel 21 Chief Meteorologist Bob Shaw said a couple more fair, but chilly days will precede the storm, with highs in the low 40s and lows in the low to mid 20s.

The snowfall could begin as early as Wednesday night, Shaw said.

As much as 8 to 20 inches of snow are predicted at the upper elevations, with more in the Cascades, he said, and the NWS warned that travel through the Cascades could be “very difficult to impossible.”

Highs will drop to the low 20s and lows in the single digits, near zero for some.

The storm will break some for the weekend, but a chance of snow showers and continued cold temperatures.