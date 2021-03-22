Mixed showers to start the week

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

A gradual clearing Monday night will leave us under partly cloudy skies, with lows in the 20s. Northwest winds will back off to 5-10 mph after midnight.

A break between systems will give us sunshine Tuesday with highs in the high 40s to low 50s. A chance of scattered showers returns Wednesday, with a little snow mixing in Wednesday night.

After morning snow showers, we will see some partial clearing Thursday. With clear, sunny skies Friday, we get back to more normal temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Expect to see sunny, warm conditions through the coming weekend.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US