SUNNY & WARM

With pressure dominating much of the West Coast, we can expect sunny, warmer conditions today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60's. Breezes, generally out of the south, will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Under clear skies, we are expecting a very mild night. Lows will be scattered through the 30's and breezes will become calm.

We may see a puff of a cloud or two Thursday, but plan on being a little warmer. Highs will reach the low 70's. We will end the work week under mostly sunny skies, with highs in the mid 60's. We will be under partly cloudy skies all weekend, with highs cooling to the mid to upper 50's by Sunday. Beginning Sunday night, we will see a slight chance of some isolated showers settle in that will stay with us to the middle of the week. Highs will be in the mid 50's and lows will dip to freezing and a little below.

